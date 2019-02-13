TV’s ‘American Pickers’ wants to know if you’ve got a collection good enough for the show

Have an unusual collection of old stuff that you want displayed to a national audience?
The History Channel’s “American Pickers” is planning to come to Washington state in April and wants to hear from “interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them!”
“We are looking for different, unusual and unique items; something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story,” according to a release from the show’s organizers.
They do not want to hear from stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
The show features Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team exploring private collections or accumulation of antiques, “on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” according to the news release.
“Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”
You can get in touch with the show by calling 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or on its Facebook page: @GOTAPICK.
