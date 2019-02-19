1 killed, 1 injured when minivan crashes head-on into semi in Fife

A 30-year-old man died early Tuesday after losing control of his minivan and crashing head-on into a semi truck in Fife, police said.
The collision occurred about 5 a.m. when the man crossed from the northbound lanes of 70th Avenue East into oncoming traffic and struck the tractor-trailer.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old woman in the passenger seat was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The truck driver was not injured.
Police have not determined what caused the driver of the minivan to cross into oncoming traffic.
70th Avenue East between Pacific Highway East and 20th Street East is closed during the investigation.
