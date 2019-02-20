Building a stronger community is theme for Black History Celebration on Tacoma’s Hilltop

Black history will be honored by those forging a stronger community during a new event at the People’s Community Center in Tacoma on Friday.
The center, located on the Hilltop, will hold its first Black History Celebration and include performances by African Tribal Dance, a step dance group, praise dancers, plus poetry and live painting by artist Tiffanny Hammons.
Speakers will give their takes on the positive transformation of communities. They are:
▪ Girtha Mae Edwards: In 1958, Edwards established Edwards Temple Church with her husband, Robert Edwards. The first service drew eight people: their immediate family. Eventually, the church grew to lead community-based programs, including free meals.
▪ Charles Weatherby: The Tacoma native and family practice physician is involved in the celebrations and milestones of his patients’ lives.
▪ Jade Cooper: The Charles Wright Academy senior has been a member of Al Davies Boys & Girls Club for 11 years and was named the club’s 2019 Youth of the Year. Cooper was nominated for the award in part for her dedication to community service.
▪ John Gaines: The motivational speaker is a former at-risk kid turned youth advocate. His aim is to help young people realize their goals despite the presence of adversity or obstacles.
Black History Celebration
When: Friday, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: People’s Community Center, 1602 South MLK Jr. Way Tacoma
Information: 253-404-3915, metroparkstacoma.org/calendar?id=11486
