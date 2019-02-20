Hiring alert: Sea-Tac TSA recruiting on Saturday

If you’re not worried about another government shutdown, you might be interested in this hiring event.
On Saturday, TSA Seattle is hiring for transportation security officers for Sea-Tac International Airport, with both full-time and part-time positions available for a total of 175 new hires. The event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be at TSA Administrative Offices, 18000 International Boulevard, SeaTac.
Pay starts at $20.34 an hour. Applicants must be age 18 or older, a U.S. citizen or U.S. national, have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent.
You can apply ahead of the event at tsajobs.tsa.dhs.gov.
According to the online promotion, the event will include multiple hiring components, including an information forum, an application process if you did not apply online before the event, a test of English language proficiency and X-ray interpretation and an interview. You will need to bring two forms of state or federal-issued identification — one of them must include your photo and signature.
Organizers also recommend that you bring a beverage, lunch or snack. Public transit via Sound Transit is recommended. If you drive, paid parking is available behind the building at a cost of up to $8.
More information is at https://hraccess.tsa.dhs.gov/hraccess/pdf/hiring2019/sea.pdf or by calling the TSA Help Desk at 877-872-7990.
TSA has been holding the fast-track recruiting/hiring events across the country. This event, along with others, comes after the partial government shutdown that lasted 35 days. TSA workers were among those who faced missed paychecks for weeks.
The shutdown drama has not deterred recruiting in other parts of the country. In Ohio, more than 300 turned out for that TSA hiring event held in late January.
