Mitch McConnell pitches Kentucky’s Kelly Craft as Trump’s UN ambassador

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has recommended that President Donald Trump appoint Kentucky native Kelly Craft, now the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
The Glasgow native and longtime Republican donor was confirmed as Trump’s selection as ambassador to Canada in September 2017.
McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, at the time lauded the selection, calling her a “proven advocate for our national interests.” McConnell introduced Craft at her Senate confirmation hearing in July 2017 and she returned the favor, calling McConnell “dear friend to our family for decades.”
Craft and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft of Alliance Resource Partners, were already familiar with Trump. The couple donated about $265,000 to a committee backing Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served on his inaugural committee.
Former President George W. Bush named Craft to the U.S. delegation to the United Nations in 2007 and she’s served as the Kentucky fundraising chairwoman for several presidential nominees.
McConnell’s stamp of approval could be a significant boost for Craft, who is reportedly among four people Trump is considering to succeed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who stepped down as United Nations ambassador at the end of 2018.
The other contenders include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Dina Powell, U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell and John James, a former Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Michigan.
Axios first reported McConnell recommended Craft. The senator’s office confirmed he had spoken with the president.
Top White House aides have also discussed nominating Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump if no frontrunner emerges, Bloomberg News reported. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert withdrew her nomination partly due to issues that arose around a nanny Nauert once employed. The nanny was a legal U.S. immigrant but wasn’t authorized to work, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Kelly Craft is a University of Kentucky alumna. Her husband, one of UK’s biggest donors to athletics, also graduated from the school. Gov. Matt Bevin in 2016 appointed her to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees and she was expected to stay in that position during her time as ambassador to Canada, UK officials said.
