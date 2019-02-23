Snow may make encore performance in South Sound on Sunday and Monday

Snow is expected to return in the South Sound on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast released Saturday afternoon showed snow to be more likely in Pierce and Thurston Counties than in King County.
By afternoon, the forecast called for about a 40 percent chance of snow Sunday in the Olympia area, increasing to 50 percent by Monday. Little to no accumulation was expected there.
Up to half an inch of accumulation was forecast in the Tacoma area Sunday and Monday, with a chance of snow lingering into Tuesday.
Temperatures on Sunday are expected to top out in the lower 40s.
Rain was expected to return by Wednesday, but forecasters were calling for a possible rain-snow mix Thursday and Friday with overnight temperatures dipping into the lower 30s.
However, forecasters are building a lot of uncertainty into the forecast. The Weather Service urges anyone planning travel into and over the mountains to follow forecasts closely.
As of Saturday afternoon, White Pass was closed due to an accident but, according to WSDOT, would reopen at 7 p.m. with traction tires advised. Snoqualmie Pass was open with no restrictions.
