Downtown Tacoma grocer closes months after opening

By Debbie Cockrell

February 28, 2019 11:57 AM

Margaret Moore , far right, picks out a salad as she shopped at Flip Fresh market in downtown Tacoma. From left are market employees Jordan Woodward, Roger Cole and Carley McMillen. The grocer’s owner has closed the store to focus on her frozen-food business.
Flip Fresh Market, a small downtown Tacoma grocer on Broadway just steps away from the soon-to-open McMenamins Elks Temple, is no more.

In October, the store’s opening showcased takeout options “to make healthy convenient,” owner Abbie Cates said at the time.

The grocery was an extension of owner Cates’ Flip Food Co. frozen meal operation in Gig Harbor.

We have some significant growth happening on the frozen food side of the business, and I quickly learned that by being spread too thin, nothing would grow,” Cates told The News Tribune in an emailed response.

I made the choice to take the lessons I learned at Flip Fresh and apply them to the overall company.”

While noting that the closure “was a tough decision,” Cates said her company is now moving forward with new product lines.

Orders for Flip meals can still be placed online at flipfoodcompany.com.

