Did you see them? Giant cranes make their way along Tacoma waterfront

Four giant super-post-Panamax cranes put on quite a show Tuesday along Tacoma’s waterfront but spent the night in Seattle, an official said Wednesday.
The cranes made their way back to the Port of Tacoma on Wednesday morning.
Katie Whittier, communications director for the port, told The News Tribune the cranes spent the night in Seattle’s Elliott Bay after some anchoring difficulties following their Tuesday afternoon arrival in Tacoma.
“Last evening when they anchored, they began to drift, so they pulled up the anchor and tried a second location,” Whittier said via email. “The same thing happened there, so the captain decided to return to Elliott Bay where he had successfully anchored earlier in the day during the pilot change.”
The ship returned to Commencement Bay on Wednesday.
The cranes, which started their journey in late January from China on the Zhen Hua 31, are the final four of eight cranes that will make Husky Terminal (Pier 4) capable of handling two, 18,000 TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit) vessels.
Crowds gathered Tuesday afternoon at different vantage points along the way to take in the spectacle of the four, 295-foot tall behemoths cruising by.
With blue skies and crystal clear mountain views, the event offered plenty of scenic snapshots. Spectators contributed their photos of the cranes’ journey to the port viewing site online: https://arcg.is/11ym1H
