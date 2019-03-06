It’s snowing. Is it going to stick and mess up the afternoon commute?

Light snow fell in the South Sound on Wednesday as winter refused to go quietly.
The snow was sticking mostly to grass and forecasters said it likely wouldn’t accumulate on roads.
That means a wet afternoon commute, but relatively unaffected by snow.
Reports of snow came from Tacoma, University Place, Roy and Olympia, among others. It appeared snow was falling from Seattle south, though some cities were getting rain instead.
Temperatures Wednesday night are supposed to hover in the mid-30s, which means an eventual change from snow to rain in the Tacoma area.
There’s a slight chance of snow through Thursday morning though rain is most likely, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday brings another chance of snow and rain before sun takes over the forecast for the weekend.
Snow levels are expected to stay around 500 to 1,000 feet for the rest of the week.
Although snow isn’t common in March, it’s not unheard of.
The latest measurable snow fell at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was April 17 in 1972 with 1.2 inches.
