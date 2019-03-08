Truck hits overpass on Interstate 5 in DuPont

A truck apparently carrying a military vehicle struck the Dupont-Steilacoom Road overpass on Interstate 5 in DuPont Friday afternoon.
Southbound traffic is reduced to one lane as the situation is sorted out.
Southbound traffic is backed up to Gravelly Lake Drive. Northbound traffic is also affected.
It was unclear if the truck or the machinery it was carrying struck the bridge.
It was also immediately unclear if the overpass has been compromised. Inspectors from the state department of transportation are on the scene.
The truck driver stopped after the bridge strike and is on the scene.
Washington State Patrol troopers are headed to the scene as of 4 p.m.
