Man found dead inside Buckley house after fire put out

A man was found dead inside a Buckley house that caught fire early Monday, according to the Fire Department.
The man has not been identified.
Crews were called about 1:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Rosewood Drive and found the home engulfed in flames.
They quickly doused the blaze and discovered the man’s body inside.
It was not immediately known whether the man died from the fire or other causes. The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine that.
Investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire.
