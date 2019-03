It’s not real, but Tacoma plays starring role in new TV comedy by guys who made ‘Super Troopers’

March 14, 2019 01:42 PM

This trailer captures the cheeky humor of "Tacoma FD," the latest workplace comedy from TruTV, the makers of "Super Troopers." The action and actors depict a fictional fire department in Tacoma, defined as the "rainiest city in the U.S."