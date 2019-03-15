Local

Bump stock owners in Tacoma can seek $150 reimbursement from the state this month

By James Drew

March 15, 2019 10:59 AM

In this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, a device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semiautomatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. Washington residents who own the devices can seek reimbursement from the state.
Owners of bump stocks can turn them into the Washington State Patrol this month and receive vouchers for reimbursement.

Bump stocks are devices that enable semiautomatic rifles to fire at a rate approaching fully automatic.

The devices are outlawed in Washington. The Legislature has set aside $150,000 this year for a bump stock buyback program.

The State Patrol plans to accept bump stocks around the state on March 17-18 and March 24-25. In Tacoma, bump-stock owners can go to the State Patrol office, 2502 112th St. E., on those days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s first come, first served.

People will get a voucher to receive $150 in the mail. More information can be found at www.wsp.wa.gov/buyback.

The State Patrol has said it will accept receipts for the $150 reimbursements from bump-stock owners who turn them in to the ATF or other law enforcement agencies through June 30 or when all of the state funds are spent — whichever happens first.

Individuals are limited to each receiving reimbursements for up to five bump stocks.

