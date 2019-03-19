Thurston County deputy has emerged from coma, sheriff’s office says

After Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Larson suffered a stroke earlier this month and slipped into a coma, a spokesman for the department said they were hoping for a miracle.
Lt. Tim Rudloff said the department’s request appears to have been answered. Larson, 49, emerged from his coma Sunday evening, the Sheriff’s Office announced this week on Facebook.
“We’re encouraged by the news,” Chief Deputy Dave Pearsall said Tuesday. “He has a long road ahead of him. We are continually praying for him and his family and for a full recovery.”
The Olympian reported that on March 6 Larson was in his patrol vehicle at a crash scene when he felt a pain in his neck. He was taken to Capital Medical Center, where doctors determined he had an arterial dissection that caused a stroke, according to a Facebook fundraiser started by a detective with the Sheriff’s Office.
That fundraiser has raised more than $45,000.
Larson was then moved to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he had another stroke, went into cardiac arrest and had emergency brain surgery to relieve pressure. He then slipped into a coma for a week before coming out of it on Sunday.
“It’s definitely a positive for the family and for us,” Rudloff said Tuesday.
