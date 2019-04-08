Local

Mason County deputies searching for missing soldier from JBLM

Mason County deputies lead search for missing JBLM soldier

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier went missing while hiking with a friend near the High Steel Bridge area near Shelton.
A Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier went missing while hiking with a friend near the High Steel Bridge area near Shelton. Mason County Sheriff’s deputies tweeted a picture of the soldier to aid the search. By

Deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue unit are actively searching for a missing soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Officials said the soldier was hiking with a friend Sunday around the High Steel Bridge area. The High Steel Bridge spans the south fork of the Skokomish River near Shelton, Washington, on Forest Service Road #2202.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said the friend told authorities that they had decided to hike in different directions for a time and that the man didn’t return. The missing man’s name hasn’t been released.

Deputies provided a picture of the solider in a tweet on Monday, but did not identify him.

The sheriff’s office says JBLM soldiers and team from Olympic Mountain Rescue were also searching and that drones and a Navy helicopter were being used in the search.

Information from the Associated Press was also used.

