Mason County deputies searching for missing soldier from JBLM

Deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue unit are actively searching for a missing soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Officials said the soldier was hiking with a friend Sunday around the High Steel Bridge area. The High Steel Bridge spans the south fork of the Skokomish River near Shelton, Washington, on Forest Service Road #2202.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said the friend told authorities that they had decided to hike in different directions for a time and that the man didn’t return. The missing man’s name hasn’t been released.

Deputies provided a picture of the solider in a tweet on Monday, but did not identify him.

MCSO Search And Rescue are actively searching the High Steel Bridge area for a missing hiker. He was hiking with a friend yesterday around the bridge. He is a soldier from JBLM. pic.twitter.com/qKxcNmr75p — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) April 8, 2019

The sheriff’s office says JBLM soldiers and team from Olympic Mountain Rescue were also searching and that drones and a Navy helicopter were being used in the search.

