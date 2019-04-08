Local
Mason County deputies searching for missing soldier from JBLM
Deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue unit are actively searching for a missing soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Officials said the soldier was hiking with a friend Sunday around the High Steel Bridge area. The High Steel Bridge spans the south fork of the Skokomish River near Shelton, Washington, on Forest Service Road #2202.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said the friend told authorities that they had decided to hike in different directions for a time and that the man didn’t return. The missing man’s name hasn’t been released.
Deputies provided a picture of the solider in a tweet on Monday, but did not identify him.
The sheriff’s office says JBLM soldiers and team from Olympic Mountain Rescue were also searching and that drones and a Navy helicopter were being used in the search.
Information from the Associated Press was also used.
