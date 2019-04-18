Company moves controversial Tacoma Link construction yard out of town

Lot at 38th and Pacific to be used as a construction staging area for Sound Transit The large empty lot on the southeast corner of South 38th and Pacific streets in Tacoma is to be used for a couple of years as a construction staging area for Sound Transit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The large empty lot on the southeast corner of South 38th and Pacific streets in Tacoma is to be used for a couple of years as a construction staging area for Sound Transit.

The controversial staging lot for the construction company building the Tacoma Link extension has been moved out of town.

On Thursday, the lot at South 38th Street and Pacific Avenue was just crushed rock and a few pieces of equipment.

The lot had been used as a staging area by Sound Transit contractor Walsh Construction as the company builds the 2.4-mile extension of Tacoma Link.

Over the last week, Walsh has been moving to a new lot in unincorporated Pierce County, said Sound Transit spokesman Scott Thompson.

Pacific Avenue residents complained in December when activity picked up at the lot, which is two miles from the nearest point on the extension.





However, this week’s move is tied to permitting problems.

“They weren’t able to get all the city permits they needed for that site,” Thompson said.

In December, some East Side residents said the lot should have been in the vicinity of the construction corridor, not in their neighborhood. Neither Sound Transit nor Walsh notified neighbors about the lot, and residents were not happy about it.

The new lot, at 4224 Waller Road East, is about five miles from the Tacoma Link project.

Owned by Tucci and Sons, it’s adjacent to Swan Creek Park. It has been used as a staging area for other construction projects, Thompson said.

This time, Sound Transit handled the lot site differently.

“We talked to the neighbors around the Tucci site to let them know what was going on,” Thompson said.