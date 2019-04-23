Motorcyclist killed passing vehicles on shoulder of state Route 7 has been identified

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcyclist died Saturday, more than a month after he crashed into a car pulling out of a parking lot on state Route 7.

Stephen Greer, 36, died of his injuries at Emmanuel Medical Center in Portland, Oregon.

Troopers said he was driving recklessly March 19 as he traveled north on Route 7 on his 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600.

Greer was passing vehicles on the right shoulder when he slammed into a Buick LeSabre as it pulled out of parking lot on the east side of Route 7, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Buick’s driver, an 80-year-old Tacoma man, was not injured.