Get a checkup: Free Walmart wellness clinics happening Saturday

Walmart’s quarterly health screening is happening Saturday, April 27, at stores regionwide. courtesy

If you need someone to check your vitals, Walmart is the place to go Saturday.

Walmart’s Spring Wellness event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free services include cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose and BMI screenings, vision screenings in select locations (call ahead to see whether your store offers this), low-cost immunizations (most insurance plans accepted) along with nutrition information and opioid safety awareness materials being made available.

If you miss this round, Walmart holds the wellness events quarterly. Since 2014, the company has performed more than 3 million free screenings nationwide.