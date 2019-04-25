Fire damages Tacoma’s historic Titlow Lodge. Structure closed for at least a month

Attendees walk up to the Swiss-styled Titlow Lodge for its centennial and grand re-opening held by Metro Parks on June 18, 2011. The lodge was damaged by fire this week and is closed for repairs. News Tribune archive

Titlow Lodge will be closed for more than a month after an electrical fire damaged the historic building.

It was 12:45 a.m. Sunday when somebody across Sixth Avenue noticed flames and called 911.

Tacoma firefighters managed to contain the blaze to one wall.

The fire was likely smoldering for some time before it burned through the exterior of the wall, investigators said.

“It appears that the damage is fairly cosmetic,” said Metro Parks spokesman Hunter George. “We’re working as quickly as we can to get the lodge open again.”

In addition to the fire damage, there is also smoke and water damage.

A contractor has been drying out the structure since Monday. Next, crews will replace the floor and wall.

An estimate of damages was not immediately available.

Metro Parks officials said Titlow Lodge will be closed through at least the end of May.

Many events scheduled to be held there have been moved to the Point Defiance Pagoda.

The lodge, a Swiss chalet-style structure built in 1911, was initially used as a hotel with a billiard room, barber shop and ladies parlor.

At the time, Titlow Lodge was the only summer hotel in the state on tide water.

Metro Parks bought the property in 1926 and reopened it as the Titlow Beach Lodge. It’s been used as a rental property since 1974.

Last year, the building was added to the Tacoma Register of Historic Places.