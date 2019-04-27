Four dead after construction crane collapses onto busy Seattle street

Crane collapse kills 2 operators and 2 others on ground in Seattle A construction crane collapsed Saturday, killing its two operators and two others in cars on Seattle's Mercer Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A construction crane collapsed Saturday, killing its two operators and two others in cars on Seattle's Mercer Avenue.

Four people were killed Saturday when a construction crane collapsed onto a building and into one of Seattle’s busiest intersections, according to a Seattle Police spokesman.

The accident occurred on Mercer Street near Fairview Avenue North at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two of the people killed were operating the crane and the other two were killed in vehicles the crane struck, according to Seattle Police. Three were male and one was female.

Four people were injured, including a mother, 25, and her infant, Seattle Police said.

Three of the injured, including a 27-year-old man, were being evaluated at Harborview Medical Center, according to spokeswoman Susan Gregg. None of them have life-threatening injuries, she said.

A fourth person was treated at the scene.

The crane broke into multiple pieces. One part was on top of a building with a Google symbol on it in the 1100 block of Mercer. The building’s two top floors have been heavily damaged. Seattle firefighters searched and evacuated the building.





Other parts of the crane landed on six cars.

Numerous buildings are under construction in the area of the collapse.

Mercer Street and the surrounding area will be closed into Sunday or as long as the investigation takes, Seattle Fire officials said. The state Department of Labor and Industries will conduct the investigation, Seattle Fire said.

This is not the first crane disaster in the Puget Sound region.

In November 2006, a crane constructing an office complex in downtown Bellevue collapsed onto three buildings and killed a man inside his apartment.

Blame for that accident was attributed to a flawed design of the crane’s base, according to the Seattle Times.

Photographer Joshua Bessex contributed to this report.