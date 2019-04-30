Motorcyclist killed on Mountain Highway after sliding into path of logging truck

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man was killed Tuesday after he lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by a logging truck on the Mountain Highway in La Grande.

The Spanaway man was headed south on state Route 7 when he lost control of his motorcycle for an unknown reason, said Washington State Patrol spokeswoman trooper Johnna Batiste.

The man slid into the path of the logging truck, which was headed north. The truck was not carrying any timber at the time of the 11:55 a.m. accident, but the driver could not stop in time, Batiste said.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, Batiste said. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other people were injured.

The road was blocked for over four hours.