Local
Flip sends plane and pilot upside down at Auburn Municipal Airport
A plane flipped at Auburn Municipal Airport Tuesday evening, briefly closing the airport and heavily damaging the aircraft.
The single propeller Fairchild 24 flipped while taxiing on the runway at 6:37 p.m., Valley Regional Fire reported.
There were no injuries. The pilot was the only person on board.
The single landing strip airport was closed while the plane was righted and a small fuel spill was cleaned up, Valley Regional Fire reported.
The Fairchild 24 was first produced in the 1930s and ceased production in the 1940s.
Comments