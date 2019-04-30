Local

Flip sends plane and pilot upside down at Auburn Municipal Airport

Valley Regional Fire

A plane flipped at Auburn Municipal Airport Tuesday evening, briefly closing the airport and heavily damaging the aircraft.

The single propeller Fairchild 24 flipped while taxiing on the runway at 6:37 p.m., Valley Regional Fire reported.

There were no injuries. The pilot was the only person on board.

The single landing strip airport was closed while the plane was righted and a small fuel spill was cleaned up, Valley Regional Fire reported.

The Fairchild 24 was first produced in the 1930s and ceased production in the 1940s.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

