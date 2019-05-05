Orting man who died in rollover crash is identified

An Orting man died Saturday afternoon in a rollover crash on state Route 162, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was identified as James I. Martin, 70, of Orting.

About 3 p.m. Saturday, Martin was headed east on state Route 162 at Orville Road in a 1991 Toyota Tercel. The vehicle failed to negotiate a corner and rolled over into a ditch on the westbound side of the road, according to the State Patrol.

The car was found partially submerged, Trooper Johnna Batiste told The News Tribune on Saturday.

After the crash, the road was blocked for more than an hour.