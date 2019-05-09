Local
Facebook is coming to Tacoma on Friday and bringing free cupcakes
Facebook launching ‘Birthday Stories,’ a new feature to celebrate those special occasions
If you want a free cupcake, Friday (May 10) is your chance.
Facebook is bringing a mobile promotion to Tacoma at Hello, Cupcake, 1740 Pacific Ave.. The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., where the free cupcakes, one per person, will be offered.
Plans call for 1,500 cupcakes to be on hand, according to a media representative.
Hello, Cupcake is one of 50 sites chosen nationwide to be a part of the launch.
The effort is to promote a new Facebook feature, Birthday Stories, which allows you to add digital birthday cards, photos, songs or videos to a story to celebrate your birthday.
According to a profile in Variety, songs featured in the tool include “Birthday” by The Beatles; “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder; “Birthday” by Selena Gomez; “In Da Club” by 50 Cent; “Birthday” by Twista; “It’s My Birthday” by will.i.am; and “Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen” by Neil Sedaka.
There also are several artists included to offer new renditions of the traditional song.
