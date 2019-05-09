Facebook is coming to Tacoma on Friday and bringing free cupcakes

Facebook launching ‘Birthday Stories,’ a new feature to celebrate those special occasions Facebook is launching a new feature, "Birthday Stories," – a new tool where friends and family can add digital birthday cards, photos or videos to celebrate your birthday. On Friday, reps will give away free treats at hello, cupcake in Tacoma. = Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Facebook is launching a new feature, "Birthday Stories," – a new tool where friends and family can add digital birthday cards, photos or videos to celebrate your birthday. On Friday, reps will give away free treats at hello, cupcake in Tacoma. =

If you want a free cupcake, Friday (May 10) is your chance.

Facebook is bringing a mobile promotion to Tacoma at Hello, Cupcake, 1740 Pacific Ave.. The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., where the free cupcakes, one per person, will be offered.

Plans call for 1,500 cupcakes to be on hand, according to a media representative.

Hello, Cupcake is one of 50 sites chosen nationwide to be a part of the launch.

The effort is to promote a new Facebook feature, Birthday Stories, which allows you to add digital birthday cards, photos, songs or videos to a story to celebrate your birthday.

According to a profile in Variety, songs featured in the tool include “Birthday” by The Beatles; “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder; “Birthday” by Selena Gomez; “In Da Club” by 50 Cent; “Birthday” by Twista; “It’s My Birthday” by will.i.am; and “Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen” by Neil Sedaka.

There also are several artists included to offer new renditions of the traditional song.