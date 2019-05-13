253 Style Week to showcase local Tacoma boutiques, vintage clothing shops

253 Style Week to celebrate Tacoma’s vintage, resale clothing stores A style showcase and more are being organized to help support community of retailers and introduce them to area shoppers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A style showcase and more are being organized to help support community of retailers and introduce them to area shoppers.

You don’t need to go to New York for a fashion week experience. Or Seattle.

Tacoma is happy to oblige.

253 Style Week, June 8-15, isn’t about runway fashions no one outside of the 1 percent can afford. Rather, this fashion week is focused on celebrating the area’s local vintage and resale clothing stores.

The event first came to mind for lead organizer Margaret Connor of Fircrest after an invitation to Seattle’s Metropolitan Fashion Week at the Museum of Flight. She decided she wanted to create an experience in Tacoma that celebrated its own boutiques and vintage shops.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The local shops “see each other as their community and not as their competition,” she said.

The event will kick off with a “showcase” 1 to 4 p.m. June 8 at Rhein Haus Tacoma, 649 Division Ave., where customers of participating shops will model purchased outfits, and volunteers will model clothing currently for sale.

Local performers Champagne Sunday and Tacoma burlesque troupe Gritty City Sirens also will be in attendance.

The event will spotlight and raise money for local clothing banks.

Participating stores include Dazed & Reused Art Studio & Vintage Boutique, Anew Thyme, Vanity Vintage, Restyle Clothing Co., Megs & Mo Upscale Resale, Chayah Boutique, Sebastian’s Closet, Productivity Parlour for Artful Living and Brandy’s Attic.

Jodi Hansen, store manager for Megs & Mo, said the events are important for the stores to get their names and merchandise on people’s radars.

“If you haven’t been to a certain area of the city or spotted us on social media, then you would have no idea all these different businesses are around,” Hansen said.

Of the showcase, she notes that it will consist of “everyday people, customers, friends and family ... all shapes and sizes, and they’ll be picking out their own outfits to represent a truly individual style.”

Showcase tickets range from $5 to $25 and are available online via 253styleweek accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

June 9 will be a “shop hop” day with scavenger hunts and online raffles with all sponsoring stores and neighboring coffee shops, boutiques and more.

Each sponsoring store will host individual events and specials throughout the week

Lists and maps of all vintage and resale stores in the area, not just event-sponsored shops, will be available at each sponsor store. Organizers encourage you to take phone snapshots of the maps so they can skip handing out paper flyers.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2vSxyGK