Cleanup continues at Lakewood theater after fire
The AMC Lakewood Mall 12 is still undergoing cleanup after Sunday’s fire.
A fire broke out in the concession area at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. West Pierce Fire & Rescue told The News Tribune on Monday the damage was contained to two soda machines and residual smoke.
Cozetta Smith with AMC Theatres, based in Leawood, Kansas, told The News Tribune on Tuesday that the theater is still undergoing smoke and concession repairs.
The theater hopes to be finished Thursday or Friday of this week (May 30 or May 31). To check on theater status, go to https://bit.ly/2xvrLIw
