Man reported as disorderly dies after being shot by Auburn police in altercation

A man who was reported to be acting disorderly was shot by an Auburn police officer Friday night. He later died, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. when a caller reported a man throwing things at vehicles and hitting and kicking at walls in the 1400 block of Auburn Way North.

An officer attempted to arrest the man near a grocery store, but he resisted.

“A physical altercation ensued between the officer and the subject,” police wrote on their Facebook page. “During the altercation, the officer drew his gun and shot the subject.”

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The officer was treated for injuries Friday night at an Auburn hospital.

Auburn police said the Valley Investigation Team will conduct an investigation. The officer involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.