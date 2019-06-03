Search on for missing hikers in Mount Rainier National Park

Authorities say search and rescue deputies are looking for two men who didn’t return from a day hike in Mount Rainier National Park. sglenn@thenewstribune.com

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that deputies and volunteers were searching by air and on the ground Monday for a 43-year-old man from Olympia and a 43-year-old man from Lakewood.

The sheriff’s office says they didn’t return from their hike Sunday.

The men were believed to be on the Mother Mountain trail in the northwest corner of the park. The sheriff’s office says their car was found on Carbon River Forest Reserve Road.