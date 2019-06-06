Soldiers, kids, 4,000 others expected for Saturday’s Sound to Narrows event

Runners hit the pavement for Sound to Narrows First place finishers Francis Reynolds and Kate Landau talk about the Sound to Narrows 12K event. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK First place finishers Francis Reynolds and Kate Landau talk about the Sound to Narrows 12K event.

Lace up your running shoes this Saturday. Tacoma’s Sound to Narrows event, now in its 47th year, is coming to Vassault Park, Point Defiance and the streets in between.

As in past years, the race includes several different parts.

Nearly 500 service members from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord will participate in the 12K “military race,” considered one of the most difficult in the country because of its notorious dips and climbs.

Lt. Gen. Gary J. Volesky ran the race last year for the first time since the 1980s. Race manager Trixy Dorn said Volesky has been enthusiastically encouraging JBLM service members to run this year, increasing participation by about 350 people.

The race also will include children from Puyallup Good Samaritan Hospital for the first time as part of the longstanding Mary Bridge Children’s Challenge, a 100-yard race for children with disabilities receiving treatment in Mary Bridge physical therapy.

Record numbers of elementary schools also will participate this year through Fit for Sound to Narrows. In the 10-week program, students train with coaches to prepare for the 2K race. Seventeen schools from the Tacoma region will send teams.

Dorn said she expects between 4,000 and 5,000 runners this weekend. Though she’s managed the race for the past three years, Dorn emphasized the collaboration required to put the event together.

“We’re a whole team,” she said of the 165 volunteers who will spend hours organizing, putting up the site and cheering on the runners for the weekend.

Sound to Narrows

Where: All races begin at Vassault Park in Tacoma on Saturday.

Events:

▪ 8 a.m.: 2K Junior Shuffle

▪ 8:30 a.m.: 12K run

▪ 8:40 a.m.: 5K run

▪ 8:45 a.m.: 12K and 5K walk

▪ 9 a.m. Mary Bridge Children’s Challenge

▪ 9:45 a.m.: Awards Ceremony

▪ 10 a.m.: Diaper Dash

Cost: $40 for day-of-race registration; free for 2K Junior Shuffle and Diaper Dash.

Information: https://www.soundtonarrows.org/