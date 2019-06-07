Motorcyclist killed on state Route 167 after being struck by another motorcyclist

The scene of a fatal accident Friday afternoon on state Route 167 in Pacific. Washington State Department of Transportation

A motorcyclist was killed late Friday afternoon on state Route 167 near Pacific, according to the Washington State Patrol.

#Pacific: A collision on northbound SR 167 just south of Ellingson Road is blocking all lanes of NB SR 167. The toll lane of southbound SR 167 is also blocked. Use alternate routes. @wsdot_tacoma pic.twitter.com/2Gx0FiiVwU — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 7, 2019

The crash occurred when the motorcyclist went down on the roadway just south of Ellingson Road and was run over by another motorcyclist, according to Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter.

The second rider was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident initially blocked all northbound lanes of Route 167 as well as the toll road in the southbound lanes.