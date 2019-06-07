Local
Motorcyclist killed on state Route 167 after being struck by another motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was killed late Friday afternoon on state Route 167 near Pacific, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred when the motorcyclist went down on the roadway just south of Ellingson Road and was run over by another motorcyclist, according to Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter.
The second rider was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident initially blocked all northbound lanes of Route 167 as well as the toll road in the southbound lanes.
