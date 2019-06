Local Volunteers celebrate World Oceans day by cleaning up Purdy Sand Spit June 09, 2019 03:58 PM

On World Oceans Day Tacoma Ocean Fest partnered with South Sound Surfrider and Rainier Apparel for a beach clean-up. They also created a human orca mural. Tacoma Ocean Fest happens 10am-5pm Sunday June 9 at the Foss Waterway Seaport.