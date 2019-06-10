Local
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by a fellow motorcyclist on Route 167 is identified
How do victims get rescued after a car crash?
A motorcyclist killed Friday on state Route 167 near Pacific has been identified as Gregorio Becerra Jr., according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office.
Becerra, 36 and from San Jose, California, went down on the roadway just before 4 p.m. and then was run over by another motorcyclist, The News Tribune reported.
The second motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man from Inglewood, California, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the accident was caused by speeding and an unsafe lane change.
The collision originally blocked all of Route 167’s northbound lanes and the southbound toll lanes.
Comments