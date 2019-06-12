High temperatures peak today across the Sound. Here are tips for keeping kids and pets safe

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

The region’s heat wave peaks today with a high of 91 in Olympia and 86 in Tacoma. The National Weather Service said scattered high clouds will disperse as the day progresses.

The weather service advised people sensitive to heat to avoid being outdoors.

In addition, high temps and lack of rain have increased fire danger in Western Washington.

High temperatures can have deadly consequences for children and pets left in vehicles for even a few minutes.

“In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside a vehicle can jump 20 degrees,” the AAA said in an advisory. “Because a child’s body temperatures increases three to five times faster than adults, they are far more vulnerable to heatstroke.”

In 2018, 52 kids died of heatstroke after being left in a vehicle, according to the AAA.

The AAA has these tips:

▪ Never leave an unattended child or pet in a vehicle.

▪ Even on mild or overcast days, the internal temperature of a vehicle can increase quickly.

▪ Forgetfulness is a leading cause of heatstroke deaths. If a child is in the backseat, leave an item there, such as a purse, wallet or phone, that will be needed at your next stop.

▪ If your pet can’t come with you inside restaurants or stores, leave it at home.

Wednesday night’s low will only drop to 62 in Tacoma, according to the Weather Service. Thursday’s high will be a balmy 77 and Friday will be downright chilly by comparison with 70 has a high.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs of 74 on both days.