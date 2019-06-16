Local
1 dead, 1 shot, 1 in custody after shooting in Lakewood
Police investigate after shooting and standoff in Lakewood
A man is in custody after a shooting in Lakewood, a police spokesman said Sunday.
One person was found dead and a second person was shot and taken to an area hospital, Lt. Chris Lawler said.
Details about the two victims and their relationship to the man in custody were not immediately available, he said.
About 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Lakewood police were dispatched to a residence in the 6900 block of 146th Street Southwest after a report of shots being fired in the area.
Once police arrived, the apparent shooter initially refused to come out of the residence, but eventually surrendered without incident.
He is thought to be the only suspect, Lawler said.
Check back for updates.
