Woman who died in overnight crash on northbound I-5 near Federal Way is identified

A Federal Way woman died in an overnight crash on northbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman, who died at the scene, was identified as April J. Toor, 29.

About 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Toor was headed north in a Chevrolet Cruze when troopers say her vehicle struck the guardrail on the right shoulder, then rolled and landed on its top in the middle of the freeway at 288th Street.

After she crashed, a 25-year-old Tacoma woman crashed into the Chevrolet Cruze and came to a stop on top of it, according to the state patrol. I-5 was partially blocked for four hours.

Troopers say the Tacoma woman was injured, but was released at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.