A decomposing body was discovered in Tacoma about 8 p.m. Saturday, a Tacoma police spokeswoman said.

The body was found in a wooded area near the 1700 block of South Tyler Street, Officer Loretta Cool said.

Police secured the area Saturday night; Pierce County Medical Examiner staff recovered the body Sunday morning, she said.

Details about the body and cause of death are still to be determined.