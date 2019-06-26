Man killed while trying to cut down tree in Gig Harbor

A 65-year-old Gig Harbor man died Tuesday after a tree he was trying to cut down fell on him.

The man’s wife and granddaughter went looking for him just after 4 p.m. when he did not respond to their calls.

They found him lying on the ground in a heavily wooded area in the 9700 block of Dugan Jahns Dr NW.

He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies investigated the scene and found a broken chainsaw next to where the man’s body was located.

A nearby tree stump had fresh cut marks.

It appears the man was trying to fall the tree when the top half broke off and fell near the trunk, hitting the man, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.