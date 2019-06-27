Pierce County councilwoman takes off 7 weeks with pay, cites undisclosed health concerns

Pierce County Council member Connie Ladenburg

Pierce County Councilwoman Connie Ladenburg has missed seven consecutive council meetings for health reasons she has declined to disclose publicly.

Ladenburg’s absences have been excused by Council Chairman Doug Richardson, and she has continued to receive her salary, which would total about $17,000 over that time, according to an analysis by The News Tribune.

Ladenburg told The News Tribune on Wednesday that she does not have to disclose to the public the state of her health and only informed people she was working with on projects and Richardson of her medical leave.

“The people that needed to be aware were made aware,” she said.

The Democrat represents District 4, which includes Fircrest, parts of Tacoma’s North and South Ends, Hilltop, downtown Tacoma, the Port of Tacoma and University Place since 2012. She previously served as a Tacoma City Council for eight years and spent two years in the House at the state legislature. Ladenburg last attended a council meeting May 7, according to county records.

Over that time, she also has missed six Rules and Operations Committee meetings, four sessions of both the Human Services and Economic and Infrastructure Development committees, and two Public Safety Committee meetings. Ladenburg chairs the Human Services Committee and vice-chairs the County Council, rules committee and the economic committee.

Most recently, Ladenburg missed a vote on a supplemental budget amendments, where more than $1.3 million was approved. One of the addendums included a split vote rejecting a proposal to pay for legal services at the immigration detention center.

She said she has not been watching County Council meetings during her absence but has been getting reports from her assistant.

Ladenburg told The News Tribune on Wednesday that she emailed Richardson on May 13 to say she would be out for a leave of absence due to health reasons and that the length of time would be uncertain, according to emails obtained by The News Tribune.

During her absence, Ladenburg attended the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach. She bought the tickets more than a year ago, she said.

“I was taking that time because it was important for my health,” Ladenburg said. “I needed a little R and R.”

Ladenburg made $121,071, last year in salary and benefits, according to Pierce County data.

At the last meeting she attended, a Chambers Bay Resort proposal that she adamantly opposed was approved 6-1. She was the lone no vote. Asked if the decision to allow hotels and resorts on a portion of the Chambers Creek properties affected her leave of absence, Ladenburg said not at all.

Democrat Councilman Derek Young of District 7 said Ladenburg’s health is a priority.

“Certainly we need everyone here, especially when you are a Democrat in the minority, but I also want Connie well,” he told The News Tribune.

Councilmember Pam Roach, a Republican who represents District 2, said she has not heard from Ladenburg since May 7.

“It is of concern,” Roach told The News Tribune.

By county charter, elected officials do not accrue sick time or vacation. Councilmembers are excused for sick time or vacation as it comes, Richardson said. No other councilmember has been absent for more than two consecutive council meetings this year.

Ladenburg is expected to return to the council on July 2.