Local
Death notices for June 28, 2019
Five things to do when a loved one dies
View more of The News Tribune’s death notices in our database.
APPLING Richard M., 71, Roy, June 8
AUSTIN Lawrence W., 77, Gig Harbor, June 9
BOWMAN Judy L., 68, Tacoma, June 8
DICKINSON Jeryl K., 72, Buckley, June 8
ENGERMANN Carl, 64, Tacoma, June 8
FURRY Richard W., 69, Orting, June 8
GOODIN Beverly A., 72, Tacoma, June 8
GRECCO Elisa B., 69, Port Orchard, June 9
JOHNSON Gary L., 72, Gig Harbor, June 8
KEEFE Robert A., 87, Puyallup, June 9
KONOVALENKO Anatoliy, 55, Auburn, June 8
LAYNE Elfriede H., 89, Lakewood, June 8
MANDERY Earl B., 100, Gig Harbor, June 8
MARTIN Joan H., 89, Tacoma, June 9
MCKINNEY Elmer L., 89, Puyallup, June 8
MEADOWS Hannelore, 89, Edgewood, June 9
SETZER John D., 68, Puyallup, June 9
SOUTH Robert W., 41, Spanaway, June 8
SPRAGUE Voski D., 74, Lakebay, June 9
STAPLES John S., 65, Unknown, June 7
STARK Linda I., 70, Tacoma, June 7
Comments