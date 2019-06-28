Local

Death notices for June 28, 2019

APPLING Richard M., 71, Roy, June 8

AUSTIN Lawrence W., 77, Gig Harbor, June 9

BOWMAN Judy L., 68, Tacoma, June 8

DICKINSON Jeryl K., 72, Buckley, June 8

ENGERMANN Carl, 64, Tacoma, June 8

FURRY Richard W., 69, Orting, June 8

GOODIN Beverly A., 72, Tacoma, June 8

GRECCO Elisa B., 69, Port Orchard, June 9

JOHNSON Gary L., 72, Gig Harbor, June 8

KEEFE Robert A., 87, Puyallup, June 9

KONOVALENKO Anatoliy, 55, Auburn, June 8

LAYNE Elfriede H., 89, Lakewood, June 8

MANDERY Earl B., 100, Gig Harbor, June 8

MARTIN Joan H., 89, Tacoma, June 9

MCKINNEY Elmer L., 89, Puyallup, June 8

MEADOWS Hannelore, 89, Edgewood, June 9

SETZER John D., 68, Puyallup, June 9

SOUTH Robert W., 41, Spanaway, June 8

SPRAGUE Voski D., 74, Lakebay, June 9

STAPLES John S., 65, Unknown, June 7

STARK Linda I., 70, Tacoma, June 7

