Man dies in crash on Yelm Highway Saturday morning

A 37-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on Yelm Highway early Saturday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The man died at the scene, Sgt. Jeff Dehan said Sunday.

He was identified as Mario Gastelum of Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

About 2:45 a.m. Saturday, the 37-year-old man was headed east in a Kia when the car hit a guardrail, Dehan said. It was thought the driver then over-corrected his steering and drove into the westbound lane and crashed into a Dodge pickup truck in the 8700 block of Yelm Highway Southeast.

The 47-year-old woman driving the truck was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide because she was thought to be driving under the influence, Dehan said.