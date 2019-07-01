Local

Man hurt after doing 'donuts' on Ocean Shores beach

A 30-year-old Tacoma man was taken to an area hospital on Sunday after he was hurt riding an ATV, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, the man was headed north on an Ocean Shores beach, just north of the Illhaee approach, when he rolled the vehicle onto the driver’s side.

Prior to rolling the ATV, described as a Polaris Sidekick, troopers say he had been doing ‘donuts’ on the beach, which is a controlled slide in a circular motion.

His two passengers, both 13-year-old girls, were not hurt.

Troopers say the man faces charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

