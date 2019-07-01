He wanted to be a Marine. She had the perfect name. Graham-area teens killed in crash remembered

Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil in Frontier Park Hundreds of community members gathered for a candlelight vigil at Frontier Park in Graham on Sunday to remember teenagers Gaven Seastrum and Angel Collins who died in a car crash on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of community members gathered for a candlelight vigil at Frontier Park in Graham on Sunday to remember teenagers Gaven Seastrum and Angel Collins who died in a car crash on Tuesday.

Gaven Seastrum could recite the periodic table backwards and do a one-handed push up. He loved Minecraft and pigs and dreamed of becoming a firefighter in the Marine Corp.

Angel Collins was a sweet girl with the perfect name.

They both died too soon.

More than a hundred people gathered at a candlelight vigil Sunday to honor Collins and Seastrum, two teenagers killed in a car wreck on June 25.

Collins, 15, and Seastrum, 16, were students at Graham-Kapowsin High School. Seastrum had finished his second year and was in summer school to finish a requirement so he could go to Pierce County Skills Center. He wanted to study fire science.

The News Tribune could not immediately determine what grade Collins was in.

On the day of the crash, Seastrum drove a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle south on state Route 161. Collins sat in the passenger seat. As they neared 244th Street East, Seastrum turned left, and the Beetle was hit by a semi traveling north on Route 161.

The car caught fire, and both teenagers died at the scene.

The vigil took place at Frontier Park in Graham. Family and friends, including Seastrum’s older siblings Alexus and Tylor Seastrum, gathered to recount stories and memories, releasing red heart-shaped lanterns in honor of the teens.





Seastrum’s friends spoke about his infectious sense of fun, devotion to his friends and commitment to his Junior ROTC program.

“He was my first boyfriend,” Elizabeth Hoskinson said. “He loved to pick me up because I’m very light, so he’d just throw me over his shoulders and run around.”

Hunter Hora, longtime friend of Tylor Seastrum, remembered Gaven’s childhood mischievousness.

“He always seemed to have a knack for getting Tylor and I in trouble,” Hora said.

He recounted a time when Seastrum was younger and wanted to join the older boys, who were hanging out. The two of them told him he had to leave, Hora said. Seastrum then went to his parents, crying, and said that the two of them had beat him up.

Later on, Hora’s interest in joining the Marines was a large part of Seastrum’s inspiration to get involved in JROTC, he said.

“He did look up to me as a role model,” Hora said. “His grandma told me that he was going into the Marines because that’s what I wanted to do from my childhood.”

Those who knew him clearly saw his love for training and devotion to the program.

“I’d go down and hang out with him … in his fifth period,” said Nathaniel Thompson, a friend of Seastrum’s. “That kid would beg us to give him exercises to do, and he’d do it with the biggest grin on his face. He’d just sit there and goof off because he loved doing it.”

Seastrum brought the same energy and commitment to his friendships and other aspects of his life.

“Every time he wanted to do something he was very dedicated to it,” said Mollie Thompson, another friend. “He’d encourage us to stick together as a group and be strong, and always try and be helpful to other people and the community around us.”

The proceeds from a GoFundMe account set up to support Seastrum’s family will go toward starting an ROTC scholarship at Graham-Kapowsin High School in his honor.

Though Angel’s friends and family chose not to speak at the vigil, a GoFundMe set up in her memory is filled with personal messages from those who loved and miss her.

“Angel was a part of my extended family, and I know the grief that her immediate family is going through. Rest in Peace Angel,” Jason Lindsey wrote.

Kathy Ross also wrote on the girl’s GoFundMe page.

“I cannot express how sad we are at your loss,” she wrote. “She was such an amazing girl!”

“Angel was a sweet girl with a perfect name,” Jackie Montgomery added.

“She will live forever in my heart.”