Check out where you can light fireworks or catch a July Fourth show in the Tacoma area

Tips to staying safe while using fireworks With the Fourth of July approaching, it's important to remain safe when making a personal firework show. This video goes through the top tips for staying safe with fireworks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the Fourth of July approaching, it's important to remain safe when making a personal firework show. This video goes through the top tips for staying safe with fireworks.

Tis’ the season for fireworks.

More than 100 stands opened in Pierce County on Friday selling various fireworks to Fourth of July revelers.

Fire officials are warning folks to be careful handling explosives and follow the rules in each community to avoid hefty fines.

In 2018, the number of people injured by fireworks in Washington state dropped to 209, 10 percent lower than the last decade’s average.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Eighty-eight of those injuries were caused by people holding lit fireworks in their hands.

Fireworks also started 92 fires last year resulting in damages of $161,475, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

DuPont saw a serious brush fire on Sunday that could have been mush worse, Fire Chief Mike Keohi said.









The fire near The Home Course took more than five hours to put out and sparked a discussion among City Council members and Mayor Mike Courts about an emergency fireworks ban.







The fire spread quickly, and a wind shift meant homes were in danger. The DuPont Fire Department needed a helicopter to put of the blaze.







“We just need to keep reiterate how dangerous it is and how risky it is,” Keohi said.





Fireworks are banned in Tacoma, Fircrest, Steilacoom, Ruston and on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

They are also not allowed in any city, county and state parks.

Tacoma police will have additional officers working the holiday Thursday for an emphasis patrol to ensure nobody in the city is lighting off fireworks.

Violators will be slapped with a $257 fine.

In unincorporated Pierce County, residents can light fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday.

Violation of the county code can result in a $250 fine and possible criminal charges.

Puyallup allows fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.

You can set them off in Lakewood from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Thursday.

In Gig Harbor, fireworks are allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to midnight on Fourth of July.

Here are some festivities to help celebrate the holiday:

Tacoma Freedom Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks at 10:10 p.m.

Where: Fireworks will happen over Commencement Bay

Information: http://www.freedomfair.com/

Red, White and Kaboom

When: Noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Pioneer Park, 300 S. Meridian, Puyallup.

Information: https://business.puyallupsumnerchamber.com/events/details/4th-of-july-red-white-and-kaboom-10054

JBLM Freedom Fest

When: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Where: Cowan and Memorial stadiums

Information: https://jblm.armymwr.com/view-event/freedom-fest/3061757/38025

Grand Old Fourth of July

When: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Steilacoom.

Information: http://www.townofsteilacoom.org/DocumentCenter/View/1071/4th-of-July-2?bidId=

Fourth of July Patriotic Kids Parade

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Gig Harbor High School, 5101 Rosedale St. NW, Gig Harbor.

Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gig-harbors-2nd-annual-4th-of-july-kids-parade-tickets-61336583372/amp