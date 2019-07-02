Local
Death notices for July 2, 2019
BOOTS Joel B., 57, Graham, May 13
CALKINS Scott P., 67, Tacoma, June 7
CHAVEZ Benjamin, 72, Tacoma, June 16
CROSSAN-VORK Catherine I., 66, Orting, June 9
DRAKE Margaret M., 64, Bonney Lake, May 14
DURAM Joseph N., 78, Tacoma, June 17
ELLINGSON Carl F., 64, Tacoma, June 4
GAMBLE Millicent A., 93, Puyallup, June 2
GATLIN Leroy, 72, Tacoma, May 27
GRADY Kerry L., 59, Tacoma, June 4
HASTINGS Marian W., 100, Tacoma, May 12
IMPSON Jeffrey V., 60, Granite Falls, June 6
JENNINGS Patricia L., 74, Tacoma, June 9
JOHNSON Jerald G., 61, Tacoma, May 22
KOPE Debbie J., 59, Tacoma, June 3
LANGE Judith K., 81, Kent, June 4
LITTERAL Gregory B., 63, Tacoma, June 7
MAESTAS Carlos E., 21, JBLM, June 8
MCGIVERIN Wilfred J., 81, Lakewood, June 2
MELLUM Erling C., 87, Tacoma, June 7
MONROE Leah L., 77, Tacoma, June 9
MURPHY Eunice M., 89, Puyallup, June 9
OAKLEY Jaye A., 59, Tacoma, June 5
PARKISON Margaret J., 72, Tacoma, June 16
PETERSON Barbara L., 83, Silverdale, May 28
POSTLETHWAITE Penny L., 73, Tacoma, June 9
RIEBE Perry D., 77, Auburn, June 3
SLAYTON Timothy A., 46, Tacoma, May 21
SORENSON Herbert S., 87, Puyallup, June 8
SWANBERG Daniel A., 60, Puyallup, June 8
TOBIN Marianne, 89, Puyallup, June 15
TYGETT Gregory D., 53, Tacoma, April 17
VOLK Denice A., 65, Buckley, June 8
WOLFE Rebecca S., 58, Des Moines, May 30
