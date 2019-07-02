Local

Death notices for July 2, 2019

Five things to do when a loved one dies

Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By
Up Next
Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By

View more of The News Tribune’s death notices in our database.

BOOTS Joel B., 57, Graham, May 13

CALKINS Scott P., 67, Tacoma, June 7

CHAVEZ Benjamin, 72, Tacoma, June 16

CROSSAN-VORK Catherine I., 66, Orting, June 9

DRAKE Margaret M., 64, Bonney Lake, May 14

DURAM Joseph N., 78, Tacoma, June 17

ELLINGSON Carl F., 64, Tacoma, June 4

GAMBLE Millicent A., 93, Puyallup, June 2

GATLIN Leroy, 72, Tacoma, May 27

GRADY Kerry L., 59, Tacoma, June 4

HASTINGS Marian W., 100, Tacoma, May 12

IMPSON Jeffrey V., 60, Granite Falls, June 6

JENNINGS Patricia L., 74, Tacoma, June 9

JOHNSON Jerald G., 61, Tacoma, May 22

KOPE Debbie J., 59, Tacoma, June 3

LANGE Judith K., 81, Kent, June 4

LITTERAL Gregory B., 63, Tacoma, June 7

MAESTAS Carlos E., 21, JBLM, June 8

MCGIVERIN Wilfred J., 81, Lakewood, June 2

MELLUM Erling C., 87, Tacoma, June 7

MONROE Leah L., 77, Tacoma, June 9

MURPHY Eunice M., 89, Puyallup, June 9

OAKLEY Jaye A., 59, Tacoma, June 5

PARKISON Margaret J., 72, Tacoma, June 16

PETERSON Barbara L., 83, Silverdale, May 28

POSTLETHWAITE Penny L., 73, Tacoma, June 9

RIEBE Perry D., 77, Auburn, June 3

SLAYTON Timothy A., 46, Tacoma, May 21

SORENSON Herbert S., 87, Puyallup, June 8

SWANBERG Daniel A., 60, Puyallup, June 8

TOBIN Marianne, 89, Puyallup, June 15

TYGETT Gregory D., 53, Tacoma, April 17

VOLK Denice A., 65, Buckley, June 8

WOLFE Rebecca S., 58, Des Moines, May 30

  Comments  