Death notices for July 3, 2019
ANDERSON Julia A., 83, Bonney Lake, June 12
ARPIN Audrey L., 92, University Place, June 11
BALSLEY John P., 56, Fife, June 11
BOYLE-ANDERSON Mary A., 64, Auburn, June 10
BURKE Patricia A., 84, Tacoma, June 11
CADY Barry R., 70, Lakewood, June 17
CHEESMAN Merle I., 90, Tacoma, June 12
CICCARELLO Ralph L., 79, Lakewood, June 11
CODISPOTI Mark A., 59, Tacoma, June 9
CUNNINGHAM Charles F., 49, Puyallup, June 9
DALTON Kathlene A., 56, Gig Harbor, June 10
FOLLETT Opal V., 92, Lakewood, June 12
FORSMAN Jennifer N., 37, Tacoma, June 9
FUAVAI Teo J., 82, Auburn, June 12
GIBSON Roy E., 61, University Place, June 11
GOODENOUGH Royce Z., 57, Lakewood, June 9
HARDY Nancy C., 88, Buckley, June 10
HINGADA Flaviano D., 85, Lakewood, June 11
HUGHES Angel M., 31, Lakewood, June 17
JOY Beverley C., 81, Gig Harbor, June 10
KITCHENS Barbara J., 82, Lake Tapps, June 11
LEE Shirley A., 82, Lakewood, June 12
MCDANIEL Benjamin A., 30, Puyallup, June 17
MCKINZIE Nevaeh M., 13, Federal Way, June 10
MEACHUM Linda A., 63, Tacoma, June 10
MILLER Ron G., 73, Gig Harbor, June 12
NAYLOR Joan M., 84, Lakewood, June 10
PINTAR Tawnya R., 42, Puyallup, June 10
PURYEAR Alphia L., 88, Bonney Lake, June 11
PYLE Dennis J., 76, University Place, June 10
ROSAMOND Susan A., 72, University Place, June 12
SERRANO Clotilde, 85, Lakewood, June 12
SMITH Edward F., 82, Eatonville, June 12
SMITH Walter V., 91, Gig Harbor, June 18
SONNESON Leroy L., 90, Buckley, June 12
VAUGHN Loretta A., 74, Enumclaw, June 12
WILMOTH Thomas L., 71, Tacoma, June 11
