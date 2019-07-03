Local

Death notices for July 3, 2019

Five things to do when a loved one dies

Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By
Up Next
Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By

View more of The News Tribune’s death notices in our database.

ANDERSON Julia A., 83, Bonney Lake, June 12

ARPIN Audrey L., 92, University Place, June 11

BALSLEY John P., 56, Fife, June 11

BOYLE-ANDERSON Mary A., 64, Auburn, June 10

BURKE Patricia A., 84, Tacoma, June 11

CADY Barry R., 70, Lakewood, June 17

CHEESMAN Merle I., 90, Tacoma, June 12

CICCARELLO Ralph L., 79, Lakewood, June 11

CODISPOTI Mark A., 59, Tacoma, June 9

CUNNINGHAM Charles F., 49, Puyallup, June 9

DALTON Kathlene A., 56, Gig Harbor, June 10

FOLLETT Opal V., 92, Lakewood, June 12

FORSMAN Jennifer N., 37, Tacoma, June 9

FUAVAI Teo J., 82, Auburn, June 12

GIBSON Roy E., 61, University Place, June 11

GOODENOUGH Royce Z., 57, Lakewood, June 9

HARDY Nancy C., 88, Buckley, June 10

HINGADA Flaviano D., 85, Lakewood, June 11

HUGHES Angel M., 31, Lakewood, June 17

JOY Beverley C., 81, Gig Harbor, June 10

KITCHENS Barbara J., 82, Lake Tapps, June 11

LEE Shirley A., 82, Lakewood, June 12

MCDANIEL Benjamin A., 30, Puyallup, June 17

MCKINZIE Nevaeh M., 13, Federal Way, June 10

MEACHUM Linda A., 63, Tacoma, June 10

MILLER Ron G., 73, Gig Harbor, June 12

NAYLOR Joan M., 84, Lakewood, June 10

PINTAR Tawnya R., 42, Puyallup, June 10

PURYEAR Alphia L., 88, Bonney Lake, June 11

PYLE Dennis J., 76, University Place, June 10

ROSAMOND Susan A., 72, University Place, June 12

SERRANO Clotilde, 85, Lakewood, June 12

SMITH Edward F., 82, Eatonville, June 12

SMITH Walter V., 91, Gig Harbor, June 18

SONNESON Leroy L., 90, Buckley, June 12

VAUGHN Loretta A., 74, Enumclaw, June 12

WILMOTH Thomas L., 71, Tacoma, June 11

  Comments  