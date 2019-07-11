Credit union opening branch in Tacoma’s Fern Hill district

O Bee Credit Union

You could say Tacoma’s Fern Hill District is in a comeback mode.

Tumwater-based O Bee Credit Union is opening a new branch at 8002 Pacific Ave., a former Heritage Bank location.

Heritage started consolidating Tacoma office operations last year.

The new credit union will be the second in Pierce County featuring O Bee’s “pub themed” branch design. The first opened last August at Point Ruston. A grand opening celebration Saturday (July 20) from 1 to 3 p.m. will include free Fisher scones, prizes, raffles and more.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s exciting,” said James Collins, CEO. “We look forward to bringing our unique brand of banking to Fern Hill.”

The week before the grand opening, the credit union is sponsoring free giveaways at area businesses from July 15 to July 20. The bulk of the businesses in the “pay it forward” campaign are in the Fern Hill area. More information is at https://bit.ly/2LMmcx6

Last December, The News Tribune profiled another local business setting up shop in the district, Hoarders Attic Thrift Shop, started by a Federal Way family who relocated their thrift shop to Tacoma.

O Bee in June made the Forbes’ list of best credit unions in each state.