Tacoma, Pierce County shaken but not damaged by 4.6 earthquake

A series of earthquakes that hit Puget Sound early Friday rattled residents across Pierce County but did not cause any major damage.

The first temblor was a 4.6 magnitude that struck at 2:51 a.m.

Within three minutes, a 3.5 quake shook the region, followed by another 10 aftershocks.

The earthquake, which was centered two miles northwest of Monroe, was felt south to Olympia, north to Vancouver, British Columbia, and east to Leavenworth.

“It’s been widely felt throughout the Seattle area,” Paul Caruso, a United States Geological Survey geophysicist, told The Seattle Times.

No significant damages or injuries were reported to city infrastructure, according to Tacoma and Pierce County officials.

The state Department of Transportation sent crews out to inspect bridges but no damage was found by Friday afternoon.

This was the largest quake in the Pacific Northwest since Feb. 28, 2001, when a 6.8 magnitude struck near Olympia and caused widespread damage.