Need help deciding who to vote for in the Aug. 6 primary? The Olympian’s 2019 voter guide has you covered
Ballots for the Aug. 6 primary will be arriving in mailboxes this week. Not sure who to vote for?
The Olympian sent questionnaires to all the candidates running this year for city council in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater, for school board for the Olympia School District, North Thurston Public Schools and Tumwater School District, and for the Port of Olympia Commission.
Only races with three or more candidates will be on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. They are marked below with a *.
The two candidates who receive the most votes in each race will advance to the general election.
Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the primary ballot.
Races with one or two candidates will appear on the general election ballot.
Click on the race below to see the candidates’ responses. For information on all the races on the primary ballot, check out the Thurston County voter pamphlet.
Port of Olympia
Port Commission District No. 1
