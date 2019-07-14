Local

Man who died in crash on SR 16 is identified

A 66-year-old man died Saturday after he crashed his SUV on state Route 16 in Tacoma, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He was identified as William J. Isakson. The State Patrol news release did not provide a city of residence for Isakson.

About 12:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers say Isakson was driving down Ninth Street in Tacoma when his vehicle suddenly drove off the road, broke through a fence line and continued across the eastbound lanes of SR 16.

Troopers say he then hit a Kia Forte before crashing into the jersey barrier. The 38-year-old man driving the Kia was not injured.

Isakson died at St. Joseph Medical Center, according to the State Patrol.

