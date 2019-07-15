Wheel of Fortune tryouts in Tacoma this week. Our advice: Never buy a vowel!

Puyallup woman wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Stephanie Haegele won a trip to Barbados and $26,390 from her appearance Feb. 26. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stephanie Haegele won a trip to Barbados and $26,390 from her appearance Feb. 26.

Members of the Pacific Northwest will have a chance to go from watching Wheel of Fortune to appearing on the long-running game show.

The Wheelmobile, the game show’s promotional vehicle, will be at the Emerald Queen Casino on Interstate 5 on July 17 and 18 at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Participants will be evaluated on personality and puzzle-solving skills to see if they move forward in the audition process, according to a press release. Names will be drawn at random. Those selected will receive a prize.

Those who applied to try out but were not selected will be invited to a “future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to the area,” the release says.

Applications will be handed out one hour before each show begins. Participants must be 21 years or older to attend the Emerald Queen Casino I-5 Wheelmobile event.